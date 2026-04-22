Markets
CBOE

Cboe To Sell Canada, Australia Equities Units To TMX Group For $300 Mln

April 22, 2026 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell its Canadian and Australian equities exchanges, Cboe Canada and Cboe Australia, to TMX Group Limited for $300 million.

The divestment is part of Cboe's strategic realignment to focus more on its core strengths and emerging opportunities aligned with the company's long-term strategy.

Cboe said it will provide an update on the potential financial impact of the transaction during its first quarterearnings call on May 1, 2026.

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Cboe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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