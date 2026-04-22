Cboe To Sell Canada, Australia Equities Units To TMX Group For $300 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell its Canadian and Australian equities exchanges, Cboe Canada and Cboe Australia, to TMX Group Limited for $300 million.

The divestment is part of Cboe's strategic realignment to focus more on its core strengths and emerging opportunities aligned with the company's long-term strategy.

Cboe said it will provide an update on the potential financial impact of the transaction during its first quarterearnings call on May 1, 2026.

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Cboe.

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