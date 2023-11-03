Cboe reports higher Q3 profit on strong trading volumes

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z, CBOE.N on Friday reported a rise in third-quarter profit as transaction volumes surged from spiraling volatility across markets and asset classes.

On an adjusted basis, Cboe posted a profit of $218.9 million, or $2.06 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $185.2 million, or $1.74 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

