Cboe reports higher Q3 profit on strong trading volumes

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL HIRTZER

November 03, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z, CBOE.N on Friday reported a rise in third-quarter profit as transaction volumes surged from spiraling volatility across markets and asset classes.

On an adjusted basis, Cboe posted a profit of $218.9 million, or $2.06 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $185.2 million, or $1.74 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

