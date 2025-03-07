News & Insights

Markets
CBOE

Cboe Promotes Tim Lipscomb To EVP And Chief Technology Officer

March 07, 2025 — 09:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), a derivatives and securities exchange network, announced Friday the promotion of Tim Lipscomb to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and appointment to the company's executive leadership team.

In this role, Lipscomb will continue to oversee the expansion of Cboe's technology platform globally, further reinforcing the importance of technology and innovation to the company's organic growth strategy.

Lipscomb has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer since 2022 and leads Cboe's technology strategy and innovation efforts globally, overseeing software engineering and quality assurance for Cboe's equities, options and futures markets, as well as its Data Vantage business.

Lipscomb initially joined Cboe in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe, where he led its software engineering, infrastructure and operational teams. Prior to joining Cboe, he worked at Bank of America for 20 years, most recently overseeing Equities Electronic Trading Technology and European Equities Technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBOE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.