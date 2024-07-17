CBOE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.13, changing hands as high as $177.55 per share. Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBOE's low point in its 52 week range is $137 per share, with $199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.86. The CBOE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

