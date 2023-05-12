CBOE Holdings (CBOE) Declares $0.50 Dividend

CBOE Holdings said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $139.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 2.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1297 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBOE Holdings. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.44%, an increase of 71.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 100,162K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBOE Holdings is 151.24. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of 139.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CBOE Holdings is 1,876MM, a decrease of 52.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,228K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,467K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,452K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,348K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares, representing a decrease of 42.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,332K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 83.94% over the last quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.