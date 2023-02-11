CBOE Holdings (CBOE) Declares $0.50 Dividend

CBOE Holdings said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $126.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.45% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBOE Holdings is $146.96. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.45% from its latest reported closing price of $126.20.

The projected annual revenue for CBOE Holdings is $1,876MM, a decrease of 52.61%. The projected annual EPS is $7.23, an increase of 228.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1230 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBOE Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.29%, an increase of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 100,478K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,357K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,166K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,841K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 12.73% over the last quarter.

PARMX - Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 2,477K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,441K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

