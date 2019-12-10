Cboe Global to buy equities clearing house EuroCCP

Adds more details, background

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets CBOE.Z has agreed to buy EuroCCP, giving the exchange operator full control over the equity clearing house.

Cboe, one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, plans to fund the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2020, with cash on hand, the company said.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The takeover continues a spate of activity among market infrastructure operators in Europe, with Switzerland's stock exchange SIX and Euronext ENX.PA vying to buy Spain's BME BME.MC, while London Stock Exchange Group LSE.Lhas agreed a deal to take on data and analytics company Refinitiv.

EuroCCP is based in Amsterdam, where Cboe's European arm has recently opened a new trading hub so that it can continue to serve European Union clients in the event that its London outpost loses access to the bloc's financial markets after Brexit.

CBOE currently has a 20% stake in EuroCCP, along with Euronext ENX.PA, Nasdaq NDAQ.O, ABN Amro ABNd.AS, and The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

