Cboe Global to buy Amsterdam-based equities clearing house EuroCCP

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to buy European equities clearing house EuroCCP.

Cboe, one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, plans to fund the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2020, with cash on hand, the company said.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

