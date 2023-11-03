CBOE Global Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Now Sees FY23 Revenue Growth At High End Of Estimate Range

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $207.1 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $149.6 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.9 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $908.8 million from $993.5 million last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the company now expects to reach the high end of organic total net revenue growth view of 7 to 9 percentage points.

This is above medium-term organic total net revenue1 guidance expectations of 5 to 7 percentage points.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $207.1 Mln. vs. $149.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q3): $908.8 Mln vs. $993.5 Mln last year.

