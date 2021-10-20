Cboe Global Markets To Buy Eris Digital Holdings

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, on Wednesday, announced it has inked a deal to acquire Eris Digital Holdings, LLC or ErisX, an operator of a digital asset spot market, regulated futures exchange, and clearing house. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction, which Cboe plans to fund with a combination of cash on hand and increased debt, is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Cboe Global noted that the purchase price is not material from a financial perspective. However, Cboe anticipates ErisX will reach EBITDA profitability within two to three years after closing the deal, benefiting from a diversified stream of revenue drivers. Ownership of ErisX presents a unique opportunity for Cboe to enter the digital asset spot and derivatives marketplaces through a digital-first platform developed with industry partners to focus on robust regulatory compliance, data and transparency, the Chicago-headquartered acquirer said.

