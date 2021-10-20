Cboe Global Markets To Acquire Eris Digital

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) said that it agreed to acquire Eris Digital Holdings, LLC or ErisX.

ErisX operates a U.S. based digital asset spot market, a regulated futures exchange and a regulated clearing house.

The transaction, which Cboe plans to fund with a combination of cash on hand and increased debt, is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

