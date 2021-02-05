Cboe Global Markets Targets Mid-term Organic Net Revenue Growth 4 - 6 Percentage Points

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) said that it targets mid-term organic net revenue growth in a range of 4 to 6 percentage points.

The company expects net revenue contribution from recent acquisitions to be in a range of 4 to 6 percentage points for 2021.

For 2021, the company projects adjusted operating expenses to be in the range of $531 million to $539 million.

The company said its board increased its share repurchase authorization by $200 million. The new authorization will be in addition to any unused amount remaining under the company's existing share repurchase authorization, resulting in about $399.7 million of remaining availability under its share repurchase program.

