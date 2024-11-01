CBOE Global Markets Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Lifts FY24 Organic Revenue Growth View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday lifted its forecast for fiscal 2024 organic revenue growth, after reporting higher third-quarter earnings, above market estimates.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects organic total net revenue growth in the range of 7 to 9 percentage points, higher than previous guidance of 6 to 8 percentage points.

Further, the company reaffirmed lower end of organic net revenue growth range from Data and Access Solutions of 7 to 10 percentage points in 2024.

Q3 Results

The company's bottom line came in at $217.4 million or $2.07 per share, higher than $207.1 million or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $232.9 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $1.056 billion from $908.8 million last year.

