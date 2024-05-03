CBOE Global Markets Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Now Expects FY24 Organic Revenue Growth At High End

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $208.3 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $172.6 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.7 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $957.2 million from $988.2 million last year.

Outlook

The company now expects higher end of organic total net revenue growth range of 5 to 7 percentage points in 2024.

This is at the higher end of Cboe's medium-term organic total net revenue1 guidance expectations of 5 to 7 percentage points.

