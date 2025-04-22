Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a global exchange operating company. Valued at $22.7 billion by market cap, the company operates a financial options trading platform that provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions including equities, foreign exchange, indices, data and analytics, and trade reporting solutions. The world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Friday, May 2.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CBOE to report a profit of $2.29 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.5% from $2.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full year, analysts expect CBOE to report EPS of $9.24, up 7.3% from $8.61 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.7% year over year to $9.86 in fiscal 2026.

CBOE stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 3.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 18.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 13.1% gains over the same time frame.

CBOE has outperformed the market with strategic expansions, strong recurring revenues, and effective capital management. With a 13-year streak of dividend growth and increasing Data Vantage revenues, the company is well-positioned for success this year. The company has expanded its services globally, acquired new distribution channels, and improved its financial position through operational expertise.

On Feb. 7, CBOE shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.10 missed Wall Street expectations of $2.13. The company’s revenue was $524.5 million, missing Wall Street forecasts of $525 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CBOE stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 12 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” CBOE’s average analyst price target is $214.62, indicating a potential marginal upside from the current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.