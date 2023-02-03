CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $159 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $165.3 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $192.2 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.004 billion from $866.4 million last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $159 Mln. vs. $165.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.004 Bln vs. $866.4 Mln last year.

