CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $86.1 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $137.3 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.9 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.9% to $598.6 million from $747.7 million last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $134.9 Mln. vs. $171.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $598.6 Mln vs. $747.7 Mln last year.

