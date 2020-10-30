CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $105.5 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $120.5 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $792.7 million from $675.4 million last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $120.5 Mln. vs. $144.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $792.7 Mln vs. $675.4 Mln last year.

