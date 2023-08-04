CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE):

Earnings: $167.0 million in Q2 vs. -$184.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.57 in Q2 vs. -$1.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.7 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.77 per share Revenue: $907.8 million in Q2 vs. $985.8 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.