CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $109.2 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $136.8 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184.3 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $0.97 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $109.2 Mln. vs. $136.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

