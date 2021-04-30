CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $136.8 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $157.0 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.8 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.01 billion from $0.92 billion last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $164.8 Mln. vs. $182.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.

