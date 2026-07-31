CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $351.8 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $233.9 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $373.6 million or $3.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.9% to $1.442 billion from $1.173 billion last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $351.8 Mln. vs. $233.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.35 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.442 Bln vs. $1.173 Bln last year.

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