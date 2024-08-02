CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $139.7 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $167.0 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $226.2 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $974.0 million from $907.8 million last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $139.7 Mln. vs. $167.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $974.0 Mln vs. $907.8 Mln last year.

