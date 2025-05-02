CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $249.4 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $208.3 million, or $1.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263.1 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.8% to $1.195 billion from $957.2 million last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

