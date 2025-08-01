Cboe Global Markets Earnings Up In Q2; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), a provider of derivatives and securities exchange networks, on Friday announced that its net income allocated to stockholders increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income allocated to stockholders increased to $233.9 million from $139.7 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.23 versus $1.33 last year.

Adjusted earnings increased to $257.8 million from $226.2 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.46 versus $2.15 last year.

Sixteen analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $2.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating EBITDA increased to $369 million from $241.9 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $382.3 million from $340.7 million in the same period last year.

Operating income climbed to $339.1 million from 210.1 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $1.17 billion from $974 billion in the prior year.

Revenue less cost of revenues jumped 14% to $587.3 million from $513.8 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the full year 2025, the company reaffirmed the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings, expected to be in the range of 28.5 to 30.5 percent.

The company expected organic total net revenue growth in 2025 to be in the high single-digit range, an upward revision from its earlier guidance of mid to high single-digit growth.

Adjusted operating expenses for 2025 are now expected to range between $832 million and $847 million, lower than the previous guidance of $837 million to $852 million.

In the pre-market trading, Cboe Global Markets is 0.11% higher at $241.04 on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.