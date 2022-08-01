Cboe Global Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CBOE

In trading on Monday, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.93, changing hands as low as $116.51 per share. Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBOE's low point in its 52 week range is $103.8197 per share, with $138.9994 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.83. The CBOE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

