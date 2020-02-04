Cboe Global Markets Announces Acquisitions Of Hanweck, FT Options - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) has acquired Hanweck Associates, LLC, a real-time risk analytics company, and the business of FT Providers, LLC, a portfolio management platform provider. Cboe considers the acquisition of, each and in the aggregate, to be accretive for 2020. The acquisitions are immaterial from a financial perspective, the company said.

Based in New York, Hanweck delivers real-time risk and margin analytics on global derivatives markets. Based in Chicago, FT Options offers a suite of customizable, automated, integrated applications that provide research and analytics functionality across options, futures and light exotics for proprietary trading firms, hedge funds and separately managed accounts.

