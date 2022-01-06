Cboe Global (CBOE) Volumes for December & 2021 Rise Y/Y

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE reported multiply-listed options average daily volume (ADV) of 9.9 million contracts for December, up 8.1% year over year. This was driven by solid performance in Options as well as Futures volumes. Though European Equities witnessed increased volumes year over year, Cboe Global’s Canadian Equities ADV and global forex declined.



Index options ADV was 2.3 million shares, up 49.2% year over year. Futures ADV was 0.2 million shares, up 57.1% year over year. U.S. Equities - On-Exchange matched volumes were 1.4 billion shares, down 9% year over year.



Canadian Equities ADV was 34.6 million shares, down 31.1% year over year.

European Equities average daily notional value (ADNV) was €7.6 billion, up 31.6% year over year. Global FX ADNV was $30.5 billion, down 6.7% year over year.



EuroCCP Total Cleared Trades were 105.8 million, up 26% year over year. EuroCCP Total Net Settlements were 0.9 million, up 22% year over year.



Cboe Global is likely to continue witnessing solid ADV, given its compelling product portfolio, which drives transaction fees that account for the lion’s share of total operating revenues.



Cboe Global concurrently reported sturdy volumes for full-year 2021. Multiply-listed options ADV was 10 million contracts, up 21.2% year over year. Index options ADV was 1.9 million shares, up 8.6% year over year. Futures ADV was 0.2 million shares, up 14.8% year over year. Global FX ADNV was $33.9 billion, down 2.3% year over year.



Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, reported a record ADNV trade of €432 million in 2021, up 31% year over year. In 2021, the total options volume was 3 billion contracts. It marked the highest yearly volume on record and increased 19% year over year.



Cboe FX’s spot market share increased to 16.7% in 2021, marking the fifth consecutive year of market share growth.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) derivatives exchange in the United States has a strong market position and global reach, with strength in its proprietary products, primarily SPX options, VIX options and VIX futures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price Performance

Shares of CBOE Global Markets have rallied 28.6% in the past year, outperforming the industry's growth of 17.8%. Its diversified product portfolio, compelling growth, expense synergies, increasing transaction fees and a solid liquidity position are likely to help its shares sustain the momentum.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

December Volumes of Securities Exchanges

Recently, securities exchanges, namely Intercontinental Exchange ICE, MarketAxess Holdings Ltd. MKTX and CME Group Inc. CME also reported volumes.



Intercontinental Exchange’s ADV in December decreased 5.5% to 4.6 million. This was attributed to a drop in Financial ADV. Interest Rate volume dropped 25% to 1.1 million contracts per day whereas Equity Index volume decreased 7.4% to 0.6 million contracts. Foreign exchange volume decreased 12.5% to nearly 0.04 million contracts.



MarketAxess’ trading volume during 22 trading days in December came in at $538.1 billion, which advanced 13.9% year over year. Also, MarketAxess’ December ADV of $24.5 billion improved 14% year over year.



CME Group's December 2021 ADV of 18 million contracts per day was up 26% year over year due to higher volumes in three product lines. CME Group’s interest rate, Energy and Equity index volumes increased 41%, 5% and 45%, respectively.



Shares of ICE and CME have rallied 14.3% and 13.9%, respectively, while MKTX stock has declined 31% in the past year.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.