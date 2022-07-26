Cboe Global (CBOE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 29, before the opening bell. CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 4.58%.

Factors to Consider

Cboe Global’s second-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from higher transaction fees driven by higher volumes traded, market data fees and access and capacity fees, and regulatory fees as well as the contribution from acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $422.6 million, indicating an increase of 20.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Cboe Global is likely to have gained from higher volumes across businesses, along with increased demand for data and access solutions.



Revenues from data and access solutions are likely to have benefited from increases in access and capacity fees and proprietary market data fees.



Access and capacity fees are likely to have been aided by higher logical port revenues in the Options and North American Equities segments, increases in physical port revenues in the North American Equities and Options segments, and increased access fees in the Europe and the Asia Pacific segment.



Market data revenues are likely to have been aided by an increase in financial risk analytics market data in the Options segment, proprietary market data attributable to Cboe Asia Pacific, which was acquired in the third quarter of 2021. The upside is likely to have been partially offset by a decrease in licensing fees.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter market data fees and access and capacity fees is pegged at $71 million and $79 million, indicating growth of 12.7% and 17.9%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter reported figure.



Cboe Global is likely to have benefited from strong proprietary products, VIX futures, VIX options and SPX options. Also, Cboe Global expects to witness solid growth in multi-listed options trading.



Recently, Cboe Global reported a decent average daily volume (ADV) for the second quarter. Multiply-listed options ADV was 10.7 million contracts in the second quarter of 2022, up 6.7% year over year. Index options ADV was 2.5 million shares, up 36.2% year over year. Global FX ADNV was $40.8 billion, up 17.4% year over year. Futures ADV was 0.2 million shares, up 1.2% year over year.

Cboe Global estimates interest expenses between $14 million and $15 million in the second quarter of 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.70, indicating an increase of 23.1% from the prior-year quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cboe Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Cboe Global has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.70 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Cboe Global carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

