Cboe Global (CBOE) Reports Strong May Average Daily Volume

Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE average daily volume (“ADV”) for May 2020 of 9.7 million contracts increased 14.6% year over year, driven by 17.9% higher Options contracts, partly offset by 60.8% lower Futures ADV. Though U.S. Equities witnessed increased volumes year over year, volumes were lower for European Equities and Global Forex.



Total contracts for the month were 194.1 million, up 4.3% year over year. Of this, Options contracts increased 7.2% to 191.4 million, while Futures dropped 64.4% to 2.7 million. Options ADV was 9.6 million whereas Futures ADV was 0.1 million.



Subsequently, total volumes of the U.S. Equities Matched were 37.9 billion shares, up 50.6% year over year. Moreover, European Equities Matched reflected a 36.8% decline year over year to €118.1billion whereas Global FX Matched was up 13.4% to $658.7 billion.



CBOE Global should continue witnessing solid average daily volumes, given its compelling product portfolio. It should drive transaction fees, which account for the lion’s share of total operating revenues.



Notably, Cboe EDGX Options Exchange recorded a new all-time monthly ADV with more than 1.2 million contracts traded in May, up 98% year over year.



One of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading has deferred reopening of its options exchange trading floor in Chicago by one week due to the pandemic. The floor, which was expected to reopen on Jun 8, is now anticipated to reopen on Jun 15.



Shares of CBOE Global Markets have underperformed its industry year to date. The stock has lost 15.8% against the industry’s growth of 3.7%. Nonetheless, given strength in its proprietary products, primarily SPX Options, VIX Options and VIX Futures, strong market position and global reach, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) derivative exchange in the United States should see share price momentum.

The company is committed to building an economic market model via technological advancements. Also, upgrades to a wide array of products and services will assist all exchanges to stay afloat amid changing industry dynamics.



Recently, Nasdaq NDAQ reported missed volumes for the month of May. While U.S. equity options volume increased 17.5% year over year to 181 million contracts, European options and futures volume decreased 37.9% year over year to 5.4 million contracts. MarketAxess Holdings’ MKTX trading volume for May 2020 of $519.7 billion consisted of $229.3 billion in credit volume and $290.5 billion in rates volume. CME Group CME reported soft average daily volume (ADV) for May 2020. Average daily volume of 17.9 million contracts per day was down 25% year over year attributable to lower volumes in five of the six product lines.



