Cboe Global (CBOE) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. The bottom line increased 13% year over year.



The company witnessed double-digit non-transaction revenue growth across market data fees, and access and capacity fees, as well as improved derivatives markets and data and access solutions net revenues, offset by higher expenses.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote

Operational Details

Total adjusted revenues of CBOE Global were $502.1 million, which improved 7% year over year on the back of increases in derivatives markets and data and access solutions net revenues, as well as stable cash and spot markets net revenues. The top line missed the consensus mark by 1.2%.



Options revenues climbed 10% year over year to $307.4 million. The growth was driven by an increase in net transaction and clearing fees, as well as growth in access and capacity fees.



Revenues of North American Equities totaled $92.6 million, which decreased 1% year over year. The revenues reflected lower net transaction and clearing fees and industry market data.



Europe and Asia Pacific revenues increased 10% year over year to $54.1 million, reflecting double-digit non-transaction revenue growth across market data fees, access and capacity fees, and other revenues. Futures net revenues decreased 2% year over year to $30.5 million due to a decline in net transaction and clearing fees, partially offset by higher access and capacity fees and market data fees.



Global FX net revenues decreased 1% year over year to $18.4 million, primarily due to lower net transaction and clearing fees.



Adjusted operating expenses were $192.9 million, which grew 4% year over year. This increase was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits and technology support services. It was partially offset by a decline in professional fees and outside services. Our estimate was $205.7 million.

Adjusted operating income grew 8% year over year to $309.2 million. Our estimate was $320.3 million.



Adjusted operating margin came in at 61.6%, which expanded 110 basis points (bps) year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 67.2% expanded 140 bps year over year.

Financial Update

CBOE Global exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $536.3 million, which decreased 1.2% from the 2023-end level. As of Mar 31, 2024, total assets of $8.1 billion rose 8.8% from the 2023-end level.



CBOE’s long-term debt was $1.4 billion, which remained flat from the previous quarter. Total shareholders’ equity was $4 billion, up 0.9% from the Dec 31, 2023 figure.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

In the first quarter, CBOE Global paid out cash dividends worth $58.5 million and bought back shares worth $89.3 million. As of Mar 31, 2024, CBOE had $294.8 million left under its current share repurchase authorization.

2024 Guidance

CBOE Global anticipates organic total net revenue growth in the range of 5-7% in 2024, which is in line with the medium-term organic total net revenue expectations.



Organic net revenues from Data and Access Solutions are expected to increase 7-10% in 2024, which is in line with medium-term guidance expectations.



Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $795-$805 million, down from the previous guidance of $798-$808 million. The guidance excludes the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets of $93 million.



Depreciation and amortization expenses are anticipated in the range of $43-$47 million, excluding the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets.



CBOE Global reaffirms minority investments to contribute $37-$43 million benefit to non-operating income. It anticipates that $33-$37 million of the benefit will come in the earnings in the investments line and $4-$6 million through the other income, net line.



The effective tax rate on adjusted earnings is expected in the range of 28.5-30.5%.



Capital expenditures are expected between $51 million and $57 million.

Zacks Rank

CBOE Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Securities and Exchanges

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased about 5% on a year-over-year basis. Intercontinental’s revenues, less transaction-based expenses, were a record $2.3 billion, up 21% year over year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Total operating expenses increased 32.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. Our estimate was $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating expenses were $930 million in the quarter, up 25.7% year over year. Our estimate was $939.5 million. Adjusted operating income rose 17.6% year over year to $1.4 billion. Our estimate was $1.3 billion. Adjusted operating margin contracted 200 bps year over year to 59%.



Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. The bottom line declined 8.7% year over year. Nasdaq’s revenues of $1.1 billion increased 22% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to a 6% impact from organic growth, net benefit from acquisitions and divestitures, including Adenza, and a $2 million increase from the impact of changes in FX rates. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.



Market Services net revenues were $237 million, down 9%. The decrease reflects a $11 million decrease in U.S. equity derivatives revenues, an $8 million decline in U.S. tape plan revenues, and a $3 million decline in U.S. cash equities revenues. Revenues at the Solutions business increased 35% year over year to $871 million, reflecting strong growth from Index and Financial Technology. Organic growth was 11%. Adjusted operating expenses were $524 million, up 20% from the year-ago period. Our estimate for operating expenses was $552.9 million.



CME Group Inc. CME reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. The bottom line increased 3.3% year over year. CME Group’s revenues of $1.5 billion increased 3.2% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 0.7% year over year), market data and information services (up 5.8% year over year) and other (37% year over year). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.



Total expenses inched up 0.07% year over year to $528.3 million. It exceeded our estimate of $468.1 million. Operating income increased 5% from the prior-year quarter to $959.6 million but missed our estimate of $995.2 million. Average daily volume (ADV) was 26.4 million contracts, which decreased 1.9% year over year. Non-U.S. ADV reached 7.4 million contracts.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.