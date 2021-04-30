Cboe Global (CBOE) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s CBOE first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. However, the bottom line declined 7.3% year over year.



The quarter witnessed increase in net revenues and trading activity for each business segment, which was offset by higher expenses.

Operational Details

Total revenues came in at $366 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The top line increased 2.2% year over year, reflecting higher access and capacity fees and market data fees and a decrease in royalty fees, offset somewhat by lower net transaction and clearing fees.



Options revenues decreased 4% year over year to $181.7 million attributable to decrease in net transaction and clearing fees, as a result of lower trading volume in index options. Average daily volume for Options surged 19% year over year while revenue per contract or RPC slipped 24% in the quarter.



Revenues of North American Equities increased 11% year over year to $96.1 million driven by additions of BIDS Trading and MATCHNow.



Futures revenues of $30.6 million were down 24% year over year due to a decline in net transaction and clearing fees.



European Equities revenues surged 61% year over year to $42.1million, reflecting the addition of EuroCCP.



Global FX revenues decreased 13% to $14.7 million attributable to lower net transaction and clearing fees.



Total adjusted operating expenses increased 26% year over year to $124.6 million attributable to acquisitions closed in 2020, resulting in higher compensation and benefits and technology support services.



Adjusted operating income decreased 7% year over year to $240.9 million attributable to higher expenses.



Adjusted operating margin in the quarter under review contracted 660 basis points (bps) to 65.9%.



Adjusted EBITDA margin of 68.5% contracted 570 bps.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2021, CBOE Global had cash and cash equivalents of $263.3 million, up 7.3% from the figure at 2020 end. Total assets were $7 billion, up 6.8% from the level at 2020 end.



At the end of the quarter, long-term debt of the company was $1.1 billion, up 0.3% year over year.



Total shareholders’ equity was $3.4 billion at the end of the reported quarter, up 1.7% from the value on Dec 31, 2020.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

The company paid out cash dividends worth $45.3 million and bought back shares worth $47.6 million in the reported quarter. The company had $352.2 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization as on Mar 31.

2021 Guidance

Cboe Global estimates organic growth for recurring non-transaction revenues, defined as access and capacity fees plus proprietary market data, between 10% and 11%, up from 6-7% guided earlier.



Recurring non-transactional revenues, are expected to increase 11% to 12%, from a base of $342 million in 2020, with organic growth targeted in the range of 7% to 8%.



The company continues to expect acquisitions closed in 2020 to contribute net revenue growth in the range of 4 to 6 percentage points.



Adjusted operating expenses are still expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million.



Capital expenditures are still expected in the range of $60 to $65 million. Reaffirmed that depreciation and amortization expense, which is included in adjusted operating expenses, is expected to be in the range of $38 to $42 million.



The effective tax rate on adjusted earnings is expected between 27.5% and 29.5%.

