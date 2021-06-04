Cboe Global (CBOE) May Volume Increases Year Over Year

Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported total average daily volume (ADV) of 11.3 million contracts in May, up 16.1% year over year, driven by solid performance in Options, as well as Futures volumes. Though European Equities and global forex witnessed increased volumes year over year, U.S. Equities declined.



Total contracts for the month were nearly 225.4 million, up 16.1% year over year. Of this, Options improved 15% to 220 million, while Futures increased 99.2% to 5.3 million. While Options ADV was 11 million, Futures ADV was 0.2 million.



Total volumes of U.S. Equities were 31.1 billion shares, down 17.9% year over year. European Equities reflected an increase of 28.3% year over year to €151.6 billion. Meanwhile, Global FX increased 4.6% to $688.8 billion. Total volumes of Canadian Equities traded were 986 million in May while U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange Matched volumes were 1.6 billion shares.



Cboe Global is likely to continue witnessing solid average daily volumes, given its compelling product portfolio, which drives transaction fees that account for the lion’s share of total operating revenues.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) derivatives exchange in the United States has a strong market position and global reach with strength in its proprietary products, primarily SPX options, VIX options and VIX futures.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price Performance

Shares of CBOE Global Markets have gained 20.5% year to date, outperforming the industry's growth of 6.8%. Diversified product portfolio, compelling growth, expense synergies, increasing transaction fees and solid liquidity position are likely to help shares sustain the momentum.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

May Volumes of Other Securities Exchanges

Recently, MarketAxess Holdings MKTX reported May volumes of $478.7 billion, comprising $204.4 billion in credit volume and $274.3 billion in rates volume.



Nasdaq NDAQ also reported May volumes. While U.S. equity options volume increased 36.5% year over year to 244 million contracts, European options and futures volume decreased 1.8% year over year to 5.3 million contracts.



CME Group Inc. CME reported impressive average daily volume (ADV) for May 2021. Average daily volume of 20.5 million contracts per day was up 15% year over year due to higher volumes in five of the six product lines.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.