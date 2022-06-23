Cboe Global (CBOE) Inks Deal With Validus to Create Indices

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE has entered into an agreement with Validus Macro Strategies with the intent to develop new indices and solutions. Validus is a trusted advisor to alternative investment funds and portfolio companies on a global basis. It executes financial transactions worth more than $300 billion annually, and its fund clients have combined assets under management in excess of $2 trillion.



Validus provides an active, rule-based methodology for constructing options strategies that are expected to drive investment outcomes. With the use of such proprietary methodologies, Cboe Global is likely to develop and offer a wide array of derivatives-based indices as well as associated investable financial products.



Cboe Global looks to unveil a new range of Cboe Validus Dynamic Indices which are configured to show the performance of active BuyWrite and PutWrite strategies on major U.S equity indices. A BuyWrite is a strategy in which an investor buys a basket of stocks and sells call options corresponding to the basket of stocks, whereas a PutWrite implies the selling of put options to earn premiums.



The new Cboe Validus Dynamic Indices are developed to be used as investable strategies, account for trading impact and consider other operational aspects as well.



The planned launch of these indices is likely to enhance Cboe Global's prevailing range of Strategy Performance Benchmark indices. Such initiatives are expected to provide the investors with an effective way to employ options strategies in a bid to better the risk-adjusted returns within their investment portfolio.



Cboe Global further plans to develop other active indices for unique index-based products with Validus in the long run.



The collaboration with Validus boosts the growing global index business of CBOE as well as the industry's most innovative index offerings, including the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), its suites of Strategy Performance Benchmark indices and Target Outcome indices.



Cboe Global remains committed to aiding its participants and advancing the global marketplace through product innovation, leading-edge technology and seamless trading solutions. Its partnerships with leading index and service providers strengthen its ability to create product innovation.



Cboe Global offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products, global foreign exchange and volatility products based on the VIX Index, recognized as the world’s premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility. The Options segment of Cboe Global includes listed options on market indices, as well as on the stocks of individual corporations and options on ETPs. The segment also includes applicable market data revenues generated from index licensing, access and capacity services and licensing of proprietary options market data.



As far as Validus is concerned, the partnership with Cboe Global provides its investors with innovative solutions.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock exchange operator have lost 9.7% compared with the industry’s decrease of 25.4% in the past year. A diversified product portfolio and strong liquidity position should drive the stock going forward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

