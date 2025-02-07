$CBOE Earnings Results: $CBOE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$CBOE ($CBOE) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $2.10 per share, missing estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $524,500,000, missing estimates of $536,397,090 by $-11,897,090.

$CBOE Insider Trading Activity

$CBOE insiders have traded $CBOE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBOE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER A ISAACSON (EVP, COO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,229,340

JENNIFER J MCPEEK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $412,220

JILL GRIEBENOW (EVP, CFO) sold 1,622 shares for an estimated $346,021

ALLEN WILKINSON (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 74 shares for an estimated $15,798

ADAM INZIRILLO (EVP, DATA VANTAGE) sold 25 shares for an estimated $5,010

$CBOE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of $CBOE stock to their portfolio, and 377 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

