$CBOE Earnings Preview: Recent $CBOE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$CBOE ($CBOE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $568,640,646 and earnings of $2.40 per share.

$CBOE Insider Trading Activity

$CBOE insiders have traded $CBOE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBOE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVE HOWSON (EVP, GLOBAL PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,695 shares for an estimated $3,454,270 .

. CATHERINE R CLAY (EVP, GLOBAL DERIVATIVES) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $635,550

ADAM INZIRILLO (EVP, DATA VANTAGE) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 305 shares for an estimated $63,877 .

. ALLEN WILKINSON (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 228 shares for an estimated $48,135

$CBOE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of $CBOE stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CBOE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CBOE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBOE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 03/05 and 0 sales.

