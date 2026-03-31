Cboe, CNBC Partner To Deliver Live Market Coverage From Chicago Trading Floor

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and CNBC have entered into a multi-year collaboration to bring daily live market coverage from Cboe's Chicago trading floor.

Beginning April 6, CNBC will expand its programming with real-time reporting and analysis of market volatility, breaking news, and options activity, broadcast across its television and digital platforms directly from the trading floor.

The partnership comes amid record growth in U.S. options trading, with total volume reaching 15.2 billion contracts in 2025, up 26% from the prior year, driven by rising demand from both retail and institutional investors and the increasing popularity of options-based ETFs.

"Chicago has long been a cornerstone of the global financial markets and home to many of the world's most sophisticated options traders, market makers, and clearing firms. As the pioneer and founding force behind the listed options industry, Cboe's trading floor remains the most vivid representation of this vibrant ecosystem," said Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe said its Chicago trading floor remains a central hub for options markets, hosting more than 300 brokers, market makers, and trading professionals. The venue operates a hybrid model combining open-outcry and electronic trading, supporting key products such as S&P 500 index (SPX) and VIX options.

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