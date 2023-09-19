News & Insights

US Markets
CBOE

Cboe CEO Tilly resigns over personal relationships with colleagues

September 19, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets CBOE.Z, CBOE.N Chief Executive Officer Edward Tilly has resigned after failing to disclose personal relationships with colleagues, the exchange operator said on Tuesday.

Board member Fredric Tomczyk has been named CEO, effective immediately, Cboe said.

Tilly, who was Cboe's chief for more than 10 years, resigned following the conclusion of an investigation led by the board and outside independent counsel that was launched in late August, the company said.

"The Board of Directors determined that Tilly did not disclose personal relationships with colleagues, which violated Cboe's policies and stands in stark contrast to the company's values," the statement said.

Tomczyk, who joined Cboe's board in July 2019, has previously served as CEO of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBOE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.