CBOE (CBOE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, CBOE Global (CBOE) reported revenue of $731.6 million, up 24.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.56, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $716.61 million, representing a surprise of +2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options : 6.21 million compared to the 6.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6.21 million compared to the 6.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures : $1.66 compared to the $1.68 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.66 compared to the $1.68 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Daily Volume by Product - Options : 21.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 21.87 million.

: 21.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 21.87 million. Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Multi-listed options : 15.65 million compared to the 15.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 15.65 million compared to the 15.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Regulatory fees- Total : $164.6 million compared to the $13.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +70% year over year.

: $164.6 million compared to the $13.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +70% year over year. Revenues- Market data fees- Total : $91.8 million versus $89.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $91.8 million versus $89.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenues- Access and capacity fees- Total : $115.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

: $115.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%. Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees : $561.3 million compared to the $555.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.8% year over year.

: $561.3 million compared to the $555.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.8% year over year. Revenues- Other revenue- Total : $35 million compared to the $22.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.8% year over year.

: $35 million compared to the $22.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.8% year over year. Total revenues less cost of revenues- Derivatives markets : $412.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $416.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%.

: $412.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $416.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%. Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees- Global FX : $23.7 million versus $23.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

: $23.7 million versus $23.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change. Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees- Futures: $22.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CBOE here>>>

Shares of CBOE have returned +19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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