CBOE (CBOE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, CBOE Global (CBOE) reported revenue of $471.4 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +2.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options : 3595 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3231.1 thousand.

: 3595 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3231.1 thousand. Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures : 231.8 thousand compared to the 216.1 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 231.8 thousand compared to the 216.1 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures : $1.73 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.67.

: $1.73 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.67. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options : $0.89 versus $0.89 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.89 versus $0.89 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Multiple - Listed Options : $0.06 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.06 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Access and capacity fees : $84.20 million compared to the $85.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $84.20 million compared to the $85.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Market data fees : $70.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $73.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $70.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $73.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees : $732.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $591.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

: $732.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $591.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenues- Other revenue : $16.10 million versus $12.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.

: $16.10 million versus $12.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change. Revenues- Regulatory fees: $84.50 million versus $78.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +98.4% change.

Shares of CBOE have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

