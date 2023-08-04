CBOE (CBOE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, CBOE Global (CBOE) reported revenue of $467.1 million, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467.18 million, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options : $0.88 versus $0.89 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.88 versus $0.89 estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily volume - Total company Options : 14306 thousand compared to the 14274.97 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 14306 thousand compared to the 14274.97 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures : $1.83 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.73.

: $1.83 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.73. Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options : 3683 thousand versus 3387.01 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3683 thousand versus 3387.01 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures : 197.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 200.94 thousand.

: 197.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 200.94 thousand. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Multiple - Listed Options : $0.06 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.06.

: $0.06 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.06. Average Daily Volume by company Options - Multi-listed options : 10622 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10887.96 thousand.

: 10622 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10887.96 thousand. Revenues- Access and capacity fees : $86.90 million versus $87.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $86.90 million versus $87.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Revenues- Market data fees : $73.50 million compared to the $72.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $73.50 million compared to the $72.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Revenues- Other revenue : $17.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%.

: $17.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%. Revenues- Regulatory fees : $44.40 million versus $79.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.9% change.

: $44.40 million versus $79.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.9% change. Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees: $685.70 million compared to the $759.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.

Shares of CBOE have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.