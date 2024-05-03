CBOE (CBOE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CBOE Global (CBOE) reported $502.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04, the EPS surprise was +5.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures : $1.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.76.

: $1.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.76. Average Daily Volume by company Options - Multi-listed options : 10,744 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 11,353.38 thousand.

: 10,744 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 11,353.38 thousand. Average daily volume - Total company Options : 14,833 thousand versus 15,291.55 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 14,833 thousand versus 15,291.55 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options : $0.92 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.91.

: $0.92 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.91. Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options : 4,089 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,938.17 thousand.

: 4,089 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,938.17 thousand. Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures : 220 thousand compared to the 232.52 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 220 thousand compared to the 232.52 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Multiple - Listed Options : $0.06 compared to the $0.07 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.06 compared to the $0.07 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Other revenue : $26.40 million compared to the $18.95 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64% year over year.

: $26.40 million compared to the $18.95 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64% year over year. Revenues- Access and capacity fees : $90.10 million compared to the $90.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.

: $90.10 million compared to the $90.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Revenues- Market data fees : $72 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $75.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $72 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $75.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Revenues- Regulatory fees : $50.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.6%.

: $50.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.6%. Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees: $718.50 million versus $574.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

Shares of CBOE have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

