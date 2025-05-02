CBOE (CBOE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CBOE Global (CBOE) reported $565.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $2.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $556.64 million, representing a surprise of +1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures : $1.74 compared to the $1.76 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.74 compared to the $1.76 average estimate based on six analysts. Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Multi-listed options : 13.41 million versus 12.99 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 13.41 million versus 12.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options : $0.91 versus $0.91 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $0.91 versus $0.91 estimated by six analysts on average. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Multiple - Listed Options : $0.07 compared to the $0.07 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $0.07 compared to the $0.07 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Access and capacity fees : $97.80 million compared to the $96.55 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $97.80 million compared to the $96.55 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Revenues- Market data fees : $77.80 million compared to the $75.92 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $77.80 million compared to the $75.92 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Other revenue : $25 million versus $28.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.

: $25 million versus $28.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change. Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees : $418.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.22 million.

: $418.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.22 million. Revenues- Global FX- Transaction and Clearing Fees : $18.50 million versus $17.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.

: $18.50 million versus $17.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change. Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees : $832.60 million versus $788.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

: $832.60 million versus $788.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees : $27.10 million versus $25.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.

: $27.10 million versus $25.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change. Revenues- Regulatory fees: $161.80 million compared to the $90.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +222.3% year over year.

Shares of CBOE have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

