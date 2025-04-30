CBOE (CBOE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect CBOE Global (CBOE) to post quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. Revenues are expected to be $556.64 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 6.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CBOE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Market data fees' will likely reach $75.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Access and capacity fees' to come in at $96.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenue' to reach $28.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Regulatory fees' should come in at $90.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +79.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees' at $25.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees' will reach $788.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Multi-listed options' should arrive at 12.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.74 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures' will reach 239.44 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 220 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options' stands at 4.6 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.09 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options' of 17.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Notional Volume by Product - Global FX' will reach 51.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 45.3 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume - Total Industry Options' reaching 54.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.45 million.



Over the past month, shares of CBOE have returned -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, CBOE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

