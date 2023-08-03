CBo Territoria (EPA:CBOT) Price Target Decreased by 10.34% to 3.98

The average one-year price target for CBo Territoria (EPA:CBOT) has been revised to 3.98 / share. This is an decrease of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 4.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.94 to a high of 4.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.81% from the latest reported closing price of 3.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBo Territoria. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOT is 0.00%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

