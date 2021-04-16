CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Shareholders Booked A 25% Gain In The Last Year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) share price is up 25% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. We'll need to follow CBM Bancorp for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

CBM Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 14% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 25% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 54.12 also points to this optimism.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:CBMB Earnings Per Share Growth April 16th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, CBM Bancorp's TSR for the last year was 29%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that CBM Bancorp are up 29% over the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 60%. The last three months haven't been so kind to CBM Bancorp, with the share price gaining just 4.0%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CBM Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

