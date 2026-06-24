CBL Stock Doubled in a Year. So What Should Investors Make Of This Insider Sale?

Key Points

A CBL insider sold 5,728 shares on June 18, 2026, generating proceeds of about $275,000 at a weighted average sale price of around $48.03 per share.

This transaction represented 6.98% of the executive's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership from 82,039 to 76,311 shares.

All shares were disposed of through direct open-market sales; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

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Howard Grody, an executive vice president of leasing at CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL), reported the sale of 5,728 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $275,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 5,728 Transaction value ~$275,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 76,311 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.62 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($48.03); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close ($48.03).

Key questions

How material is the sale relative to Grody Howard B.'s overall holdings?

The 5,728 shares sold represented 7% of direct common stock holdings, leaving a post-transaction balance of 76,311 shares, or approximately ~$3.62 million in value as of June 18, 2026.

The 5,728 shares sold represented 7% of direct common stock holdings, leaving a post-transaction balance of 76,311 shares, or approximately ~$3.62 million in value as of June 18, 2026. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No indirect accounts or derivative securities were involved; the disposition was exclusively from direct holdings.

No indirect accounts or derivative securities were involved; the disposition was exclusively from direct holdings. What is the recent historical context for this insider's trading activity?

Since December 2023, Grody has executed roughly a dozen transactions, but this is the only open-market sale in that period, with the rest comprising administrative events that did not affect the direct share count.

Since December 2023, Grody has executed roughly a dozen transactions, but this is the only open-market sale in that period, with the rest comprising administrative events that did not affect the direct share count. How does the transaction timing relate to market performance?

The sale was completed when CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. shares were priced at around $48.03 per share, against a return of 100% as of June 18, 2026, suggesting execution into strength following a period of substantial price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $582.57 million Net income (TTM) $173.67 million Dividend yield 5% Price (as of market close 6/18/26) $48.03

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using June 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

CBL owns and manages a portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties.

The firm’s business model centers on generating rental income from national and regional retailers, entertainment venues, and service providers.

It serves tenants seeking high-traffic commercial locations in the United States.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on retail and mixed-use property ownership and management. The company leverages its diverse property portfolio to drive rental income from national and regional retailers, entertainment venues, and service providers. The company focuses on high-traffic commercial locations and manages its assets strategically.

What this transaction means for investors

While it makes sense for investors to pay attention when an executive sells stock into a strong run, the transaction represented only a small portion of Howard Grody's overall position, leaving him with more than 76,000 shares worth roughly $3.6 million. In this case, the timing is notable because it comes after a remarkable stretch for CBL shares, which had doubled over the previous year. That performance has been supported by improving fundamentals. In the first quarter, adjusted funds from operations climbed 15% year over year to $1.73 per share, while same-center net operating income increased 2.1%. Occupancy edged up to 90.5%, and the company signed more than 583,000 square feet of leases, including comparable leases at rents 5.7% above prior levels.



Management pointed to what CEO Stephen Lebovitz called an "exceptional start" to 2026, highlighting refinancing transactions expected to generate more than $30 million in additional annual free cash flow. The company also raised full-year guidance and increased its quarterly dividend by 39%.



For long-term investors, the insider sale may be less important than CBL's continued ability to grow cash flow, maintain occupancy, and execute on balance-sheet improvements. Those trends will likely matter far more to future returns than a relatively modest stock sale by a longtime executive.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.