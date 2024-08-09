CBL Properties Q2 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - CBL Properties (CBL) reported that its second quarter FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders increased to $47.1 million from $32.4 million, last year. FFO per share was $1.51 compared to $1.01. FFO, as adjusted, per share was $1.73 compared to $1.56.

Net income to common shareholders was $4.48 million or $0.14 per share compared to a loss of $21.1 million or $0.67 per share, last year.

Total revenues were $129.67 million compared to $129.87 million, last year. Rental revenues was $124.07 million compared to $124.84 million. Same-center NOI increased 1.5% over the prior-year period.

CBL's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

