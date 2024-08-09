News & Insights

Markets
CBL

CBL Properties Q2 FFO Rises

August 09, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CBL Properties (CBL) reported that its second quarter FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders increased to $47.1 million from $32.4 million, last year. FFO per share was $1.51 compared to $1.01. FFO, as adjusted, per share was $1.73 compared to $1.56.

Net income to common shareholders was $4.48 million or $0.14 per share compared to a loss of $21.1 million or $0.67 per share, last year.

Total revenues were $129.67 million compared to $129.87 million, last year. Rental revenues was $124.07 million compared to $124.84 million. Same-center NOI increased 1.5% over the prior-year period.

CBL's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.