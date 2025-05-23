CBL International Limited to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

CBL International Limited will present at an upcoming virtual equity conference, featuring a Q&A session and investor meetings.

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL), the listing vehicle for Banle Group, a leading marine fuel logistics company in the Asia-Pacific, announced that its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Teck Lim Chia, along with IR and PR Director, Ms. Venus Zhao, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 4, 2025, at 3:30 PM EST. The presentation will include a fireside chat with live audience Q&A, and registered investors can request one-on-one meetings with Ms. Zhao. A webcast replay will be available on CBL International’s website as well as on Noble's investor portal for 90 days after the event. Established in 2015, the Banle Group provides comprehensive vessel refueling solutions across over 60 major ports globally and is committed to promoting sustainable fuels, holding ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.

Kuala Lumpur, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the “Company” or “CBL”), the listing vehicle of Banle Group (“Banle” or “the Group”), a leading marine fuel logistic company in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO, and Ms. Venus Zhao, our IR and PR Director, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference



on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, 3:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.



The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with Ms. Venus Zhao, our IR and PR Director, are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.







Event Highlights:











Fireside Chat:



Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO, will join a



live, webcasted Q&A session



, with questions welcomed from the virtual audience.



1-on-1 Meetings:



Ms. Venus Zhao, IR and PR Director, will host private meetings with investors.









Register for free



to watch the live presentation and request 1-on-1 meetings:





Virtual Equity Conference Registration











Post-Event Access:







A



webcast replay



will be available on:









CBL International’s website:





https://www.banle-intl.com/





Channelchek (Noble’s investor portal):





www.channelchek.com









The presentation will be archived for



90 days



following the event.







About the Banle Group







CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of 16 April, 2025. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.





For more information about our company, please visit our website at:



https://www.banle-intl.com



.







CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED









(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)









For more information, please contact:









CBL International Limited







Email:



investors@banle-intl.com









Strategic Financial Relations Limited







Shelly Cheng Tel: (852) 2864 4857





Iris Au Yeung Tel: (852) 2114 4913





Email:



sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk





