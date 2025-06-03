CBL International Limited Announces $5 Million Share Repurchase Program

CBL International Limited announces a share repurchase program of up to $5 million and reports significant revenue growth for FY2024.

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) announced a share repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to $5 million or 5 million ordinary shares, dependent on market conditions, with the program set to expire on April 15, 2028. This decision was made by the Board of Directors, reflecting their belief that the company's market price does not capture its long-term value. The program is flexible and may be modified or suspended at the company's discretion. For the year ended December 31, 2024, CBL reported a consolidated revenue of $592.52 million, a 35.9% increase from the previous year, driven by a rise in sales volume and expanding customer base. The company aims to enhance its market presence, particularly in biofuels, and is committed to sustainable growth through strategic investments in ports and partnerships.

Authorization of a share repurchase program of up to $5 million or 5 million ordinary shares, demonstrating confidence in the company's future and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Significant revenue growth of 35.9% year-over-year for FY2024, indicating strong operational performance and market demand.

Expansion of customer base and supply network, including new segments such as bulk carriers and oil and gas tankers, enhancing overall business diversification and resilience.

Commitment to sustainable practices, supported by ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications, positioning the company favorably as global trade increasingly prioritizes sustainability.

The share repurchase program, while signaling confidence, may indicate that the company believes its stock is undervalued, raising concerns about market perceptions of its financial health.

The flexibility of the repurchase program allows for modifications or suspensions at the company's discretion, which could be viewed as a lack of commitment to executing the buyback as planned.

Despite reporting a significant revenue increase, the company's reliance on future market conditions for sustained growth may imply vulnerability to external economic factors.

What is the purpose of CBL's share repurchase program?

CBL's share repurchase program aims to signify confidence in its future and enhance shareholder value.

How much is CBL authorized to repurchase in shares?

CBL is authorized to repurchase up to $5 million or 5 million ordinary shares, whichever is less.

What drove CBL's revenue growth in FY2024?

The 35.9% revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in sales volume and new customer acquisitions.

What industry does CBL operate in?

CBL operates in the marine fuel logistics industry, providing vessel refueling services, known as bunkering.

When does the share repurchase program expire?

The share repurchase program is set to expire on April 15, 2028, unless modified or discontinued earlier.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the “Company” or “CBL”), the listing vehicle of Banle Group (“Banle” or “the Group”), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to the lesser of $5 million of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) or 5 million Ordinary Shares.





Repurchases under the share repurchase program may be made in the open market, with the actual timing and amount of repurchases depending on market conditions and corporate needs. The share repurchase program will expire on April 15, 2028. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of Ordinary Shares, and the share repurchase program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.





Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The Board believes that the current market price of our shares does not fully reflect the underlying strength and long-term potential of our business. This share repurchase program underscores our confidence in the Company’s future and our commitment to delivering sustained value to our stockholders. “







FY2024 Financial Performance







The Company reported consolidated revenue of $592.52 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, marking a 35.9% increase from $435.90 million in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 38.1% increase in sales volume, supported by the addition of new customers during the year, the expansion of our supply network to cover more ports, and a broader customer base that now includes bulk carriers and oil and gas tankers in addition to container liner operators.





Looking ahead, CBL remains focused on expanding its market presence, particularly in biofuels, and enhancing its global supply network. The Company is committed to driving operational efficiency and delivering sustainable growth.





The Company’s strategic expansion of ports, diversification of its client base, and commitment to sustainable initiatives are designed to position it for growth when market conditions improve. By investing in new ports and expanding relationships with key industry players, CBL aims to secure long-term partnerships that will strengthen its market position as global trade stabilizes and profitability improves.







About the Banle Group







CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of 16 April 2025. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.





For more information about our company, please visit our website at:



https://www.banle-intl.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release and on current expectations of BANL’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of BANL. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, fuel prices and tariffs, market, financial, political and legal conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED









(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)









For more information, please contact:









CBL International Limited







Email:



investors@banle-intl.com









Strategic Financial Relations Limited











Shelly Cheng





Tel: (852) 2864 4857









Iris Au Yeung





Tel: (852) 2114 4913









Email:







sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk









